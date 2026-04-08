Miguel Rojas News: Returning to lineup Wednesday

Rojas (personal) will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Rojas had been slated to start at shortstop in Tuesday's 4-1 win, but he ended up being scratched shortly before the game after learning of the sudden passing of his father. Though Rojas is back with the Dodgers and in the lineup Wednesday, he could go on bereavement list at some point in the coming days to tend to the personal matter.