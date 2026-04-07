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Miguel Rojas News: Scratched Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 4:09pm

Rojas was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto for personal reasons.

Rojas had been set to start at shortstop Tuesday, but he'll instead step away from the game to tend to more important issues. Hyeseong Kim will fill in at short and bat eighth.

Miguel Rojas
Los Angeles Dodgers
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