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Miguel Rojas News: Swats first long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Rojas went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 12-3 victory versus the Rockies.

Rojas gave the Dodgers their first lead with a second-inning solo shot immediately after Max Muncy tied the game with a solo blast of his own. Rojas added another RBI on a seventh-inning sacrifice bunt and finished with three total hits, tying his season-high mark. Though he's been in the lineup sporadically, Rojas has largely produced when called upon, slashing .382/.421/.529 through 39 plate appearances while providing his usual excellent defense.

Miguel Rojas
Los Angeles Dodgers
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