Miguel Sime headshot

Miguel Sime News: Bumped up to High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Nationals promoted Sime from Single-A Fredericksburg to High-A Wilmington on Monday.

Sime turned just 19 less than a month ago but has emerged as one of the Nationals' top pitching prospects, collecting a 4.44 ERA and 54:25 K:BB over 26.1 innings covering 10 starts with Fredericksburg. The hard-throwing righty has plenty to work on from a control perspective, but he possesses loads of upside.

Miguel Sime
Washington Nationals
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