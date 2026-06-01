Miguel Sime News: Bumped up to High-A
The Nationals promoted Sime from Single-A Fredericksburg to High-A Wilmington on Monday.
Sime turned just 19 less than a month ago but has emerged as one of the Nationals' top pitching prospects, collecting a 4.44 ERA and 54:25 K:BB over 26.1 innings covering 10 starts with Fredericksburg. The hard-throwing righty has plenty to work on from a control perspective, but he possesses loads of upside.
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