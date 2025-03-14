Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Ullola

Miguel Ullola Injury: Dealing with sore shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Ullola was removed from Friday's Spring Breakout game appearance versus the Nationals due to right shoulder discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Any type of shoulder injury is worrisome, but it's unclear at this point how much time Ullola might miss. The 22-year-old finished last season at Triple-A Sugar Land and, once healthy, will head back there to begin the 2025 campaign.

Miguel Ullola
Houston Astros

