Miguel Ullola Injury: Dealing with sore shoulder
Ullola was removed from Friday's Spring Breakout game appearance versus the Nationals due to right shoulder discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Any type of shoulder injury is worrisome, but it's unclear at this point how much time Ullola might miss. The 22-year-old finished last season at Triple-A Sugar Land and, once healthy, will head back there to begin the 2025 campaign.
