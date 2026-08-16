Miguel Ullola headshot

Miguel Ullola News: Back with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 2:17pm

The Astros recalled Ullola from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Ullola will be up with the Astros for the third time this season after giving up three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters across five innings over three relief appearances between his first two stints in the big leagues. He'll join the Houston bullpen as a replacement for Ronel Blanco, who was optioned to Triple-A.

Miguel Ullola
Houston Astros
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