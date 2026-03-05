Miguel Ullola headshot

Miguel Ullola News: Dropped from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

The Astros optioned Ullola to minor-league camp Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ullola was added to the 40-man roster this offseason, but he was always destined for Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season. The right-hander should open 2026 in Sugar Land's rotation, but a career 15.6 percent walk rate in the minors could point to an eventual move to the bullpen if he can't harness his control.

Miguel Ullola
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Ullola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Ullola See More
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
43 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
241 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
312 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
331 days ago
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025