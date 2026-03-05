Miguel Ullola News: Dropped from big-league camp
The Astros optioned Ullola to minor-league camp Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Ullola was added to the 40-man roster this offseason, but he was always destined for Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season. The right-hander should open 2026 in Sugar Land's rotation, but a career 15.6 percent walk rate in the minors could point to an eventual move to the bullpen if he can't harness his control.
