Miguel Ullola News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Astros optioned Ullola to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The righty reliever will head back to Triple-A as the Astros open up room on the active roster for right-hander Ethan Pecko, who was called up from Sugar Land ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Angels. Ullola has surrendered three runs on four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts across six innings with Houston this season.