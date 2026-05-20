Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas Injury: X-rays on hand come back clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Vargas could be available off the bench Wednesday in Seattle after X-rays on his hand came back negative, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Vargas was hit by a Luis Castillo offering in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. He was able to stay in that contest and has avoided a serious injury, but Vargas will get a day out of the lineup in Wednesday's series finale. The White Sox will start Colson Montgomery and Luisangel Acuna on the left side of their infield.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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