Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Vargas is not in Saturday's lineup against the Marlins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Vargas has been a mainstay in the White Sox's order, as this marks his first day off since April 22. He's split work between first and third base, though the addition of Tim Elko has the potential to disrupt Vargas' position in the lineup. Per Jack Ankony of SI.com, the White Sox plan to mix and match Elko, Vargas and Andrew Vaughn between designated hitter and first base.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
