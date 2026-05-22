Miguel Vargas News: Back in lineup Friday
Vargas (hand) is starting at third base and batting third against the Giants on Friday.
Vargas was not in Wednesday's lineup against the Mariners due to a hand injury, though he ended up entering the game in the eighth inning to pinch-hit and drew a walk. He is slashing .237/.367/.485 with seven steals, 11 home runs and 29 RBI across 207 plate appearances this season.
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