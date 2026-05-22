Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Vargas (hand) is starting at third base and batting third against the Giants on Friday.

Vargas was not in Wednesday's lineup against the Mariners due to a hand injury, though he ended up entering the game in the eighth inning to pinch-hit and drew a walk. He is slashing .237/.367/.485 with seven steals, 11 home runs and 29 RBI across 207 plate appearances this season.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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