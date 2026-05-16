Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Belts three-run homer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Vargas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during the White Sox's 8-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Vargas opened Saturday's scoring early after belting a homer off Jameson Taillon in the first inning. It was the 11th home run of the season for Vargas and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He has three multi-hit games during this streak and has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with four home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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