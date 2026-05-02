Miguel Vargas News: Delivers key hit in win
Vargas went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Padres.
Vargas delivered a two-RBI single in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and help the White Sox to a win. After slumping to begin the season, he's turned things around since mid-April. In his last 15 games, Vargas has gone 16-for-58 (.276) with five homers, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases.
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