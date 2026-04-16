Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Ends homer drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Vargas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Rays.

After a strong start to the season, Vargas entered Thursday's game having collected only two hits across his last 33 at-bats. However, he showed some signs of turning things around with a solo blast in the third inning, his second of the season and first since March 30. Though Vargas is hitting only .159 across 76 plate appearances to begn the campaign, he's striking out at only an 18.4 percent clip while suffering from a BABIP of .167.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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