Miguel Vargas News: Gets on base four times

Vargas went 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Vargas has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, and five of those performances have included multiple hits. He's also shown great plate discipline in that span with a 16:8 BB:K. The infielder has enjoyed a breakout year, batting .251 with an .861 OPS, 29 home runs, 13 steals, 76 RBI, 91 runs scored, 30 doubles and one triple across 131 contests. He hit leadoff Wednesday, and while the experiment went well, it's unclear if that will be a change that sticks the next time the White Sox face a southpaw.