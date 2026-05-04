Miguel Vargas News: Goes deep in victory
Vargas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against the Angels in a 6-0 win Monday.
Vargas gave Chicago a 5-0 lead with a solo blast in the fourth inning. He added a single for his first multi-hit game since April 24, though Vargas has recorded at least one hit in 13 of his past 14 contests. His bat has come alive over that period, as Vargas is hitting .333 (17-for-51) with five long balls, 10 RBI, 12 runs, two stolen bases and a 12:11 BB:K over that 14-game stretch.
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