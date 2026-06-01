Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Goes deep twice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Vargas went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four total RBI in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

Though his production wasn't enough to guide Chicago to a victory, Vargas certainly made his fantasy managers happy. He belted a two-run blast in the fifth inning to pull the White Sox to within two runs and gave his team a glimmer of hope with another two-run shot in the ninth. Vargas had a strong May with seven home runs, 19 RBI and four stolen bases over 28 contests, and he's already gotten off to a blazing start to June. On the season, he's slashing .241/.366/.509 with 15 homers (tied for 10th-most in MLB), 38 RBI, 44 runs and nine steals through 59 games.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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