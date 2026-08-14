Miguel Vargas News: Goes yard twice against Detroit

Vargas went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 9-5 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Vargas set a season high in hits Friday and matched his career best. It was also his third multi-homer game of this season and brought him up to 27 on the year, tied with teammate Munetaka Murakami for fourth most in the American League. Vargas is enjoying a career year, boasting a .829 OPS with 12 steals, 71 RBI and 55 extra-base hits across 523 plate appearances.