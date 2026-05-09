Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Goes yard twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Vargas went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and a strikeout in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Vargas went yard in the third inning off Luis Castillo, and he repeated the dose in the fifth frame against reliever Josh Simpson. This was Vargas' first multi-homer performance of the season and is now up to nine long balls in 2026 while racking up an .840 OPS across 38 games.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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