Miguel Vargas News: Homers in loss

Vargas went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Royals.

Vargas gave the White Sox an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. The long ball was his first in eight June games, during which he's gone just 5-for-24 at the plate. On the season, the 25-year-old is slashing .237/.319/.421 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored and one stolen base across 257 plate appearances.