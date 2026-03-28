Miguel Vargas News: Not in Saturday's lineup
Vargas is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.
Vargas will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk during Thursday's regular-season opener. Colson Montgomery will shift to third base while Luisangel Acuna starts at shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Vargas See More
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag2 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30022 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Vargas See More