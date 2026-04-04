Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: On base four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Vargas went 2-for-2 with two walks, two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The third baseman was a constant thorn in the side of Toronto pitching as he continued an impressive start to the season. Through eight games, Vargas is batting .280 (7-for-25) with three doubles, a homer, six RBI, eight runs and a surprising three steals -- already halfway to the career-high six he swiped in 2025.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Vargas See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago