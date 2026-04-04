Miguel Vargas News: On base four times in win

Vargas went 2-for-2 with two walks, two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The third baseman was a constant thorn in the side of Toronto pitching as he continued an impressive start to the season. Through eight games, Vargas is batting .280 (7-for-25) with three doubles, a homer, six RBI, eight runs and a surprising three steals -- already halfway to the career-high six he swiped in 2025.