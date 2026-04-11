Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vargas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Vargas has gone 0-for-6 with a pair of walks through the first two games of the series and will now give way to Tanner Murray at third base.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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