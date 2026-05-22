Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Picks up steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Vargas went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.

Vargas missed a start due to a minor hand injury, but he looks good to handle third base again moving forward. He had gone 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over three games in the White Sox's series in Seattle earlier in the week. Vargas is batting .237 with an .848 OPS, 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored and a career-high eight stolen bases over 49 contests this season.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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