Miguel Vargas News: Plays hero in Friday's win

Vargas went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and three total RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Vargas came through when the White Sox needed him the most and launched a walk-off, two-out homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Chicago a much-needed win against a division rival. Vargas has been one of the most productive hitters for the White Sox in 2026. He has 13 homers, nine doubles, 34 RBI, 41 runs scored, nine stolen bases and an .850 OPS across 56 games. He's been particularly hot since the beginning of May, launching seven homers and posting a .901 OPS across 26 contests.