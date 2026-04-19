Miguel Vargas News: Pops homer in win

Vargas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's victory over the Athletics.

Vargas contributed in Sunday's win, recording two hits, highlighted by a two-run homer off Jeffrey Springs in the second inning. The third baseman has struggled early this season, hitting .173/.315/.360 with three homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs through 21 appearances, but he has now homered twice over the past four contests after a 16-homer campaign in 2025.