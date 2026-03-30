Miguel Vargas News: Racks up career-high six RBI

Vargas went 2-for-4 with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-4 win over the Marlins.

Vargas piled up a career-high six RBI, also blasting his first homer of the campaign. The infielder led off Monday for the first time this season and has also hit third in another contest this year, and he'll likely need maintain a spot high in the batting order to boost his fantasy upside in a fairly lackluster White sox lineup.