Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Vargas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Vargas appears to be receiving a routine day off after he had started in every game dating back to April 12. With Vargas on the bench for the series finale, Colson Montgomery will fill in at third base.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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