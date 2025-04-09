Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Records multiple hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Vargas went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against Cleveland.

Vargas has been in the lineup for every game this season, though he has been demoted from the team's primary leadoff hitter. That change in role has been earned, as he has only a .179 average paired with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate. Vargas did manage his second multi-hit game of the season Wednesday, and he also has only two extra-base hits.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
