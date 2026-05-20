Miguel Vargas News: Resting up Wednesday
Vargas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Vargas will hit the bench for just the fourth time through the White Sox's first 49 games of the season in what appears to be a routine maintenance day. With Vargas taking a seat, Luisangel Acuna will pick up a start at shortstop, while Colson Montgomery slides over to Vargas' usual spot at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Vargas See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Post Hype Breakouts and Slumping Superstars6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 1010 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 515 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Vargas See More