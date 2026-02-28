Miguel Vargas News: Set to play third base

Vargas is set to serve as the everyday third baseman for the White Sox in 2026, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vargas earned a nearly full allotment of plate appearances for the first time in 2025, but he split his defensive responsibilities fairly evenly between first and third base. With Munetaka Murakami expected to serve as the White Sox's first baseman, Vargas will have a more stable defensive home. Vargas believes the stability could help him hit better as well, as he'll look to improve on his .234/.316/.401 line that he posted across 569 plate appearances in 2025.