Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Smacks solo homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Vargas went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 8-5 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Vargas reached base safely three times Sunday, highlighted by his solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the White Sox's deficit to three runs. It was his 12th home run of the season, six of which have come in 21 games since May 1, and he is well on track to surpass his 16 homers in 2025. Vargas has an .876 OPS with eight steals, 31 RBI and 21 extra-base hits in 221 plate appearances this season.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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