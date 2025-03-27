Miguel Vargas News: Strong start from leadoff spot

Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Angels.

Vargas was slotted into the leadoff spot and had a successful audition to keep the role. He tallied a two-run double in the second inning and then singled before coming around to score six frames later. Vargas has disappointed early on in his career, though the White Sox should afford him plenty of playing time to prove himself at the big-league level in 2025.