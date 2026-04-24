Miguel Vargas headshot

Miguel Vargas News: Two hits in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Vargas went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

With the two-hit night, Vargas pushed his average over the Mendoza line for the first time since April 10. He now has a five-game hitting streak and multiple knocks in three of those. Vargas is now slashing .209/.342/.429 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 17:16 BB:K across 111 plate appearances.

Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox
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