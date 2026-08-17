Miguel Vargas News: Up to 28 home runs

Vargas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Vargas extended Chicago's late lead by launching a solo homer in the ninth inning, giving him 28 long balls on the season. The infielder has caught fire at the plate, going 7-for-22 (.318) with four home runs and two doubles over his last five games. Through 121 contests this season, Vargas owns a .239 average and .835 OPS with 28 homers, 28 doubles, one triple, 72 RBI, 83 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.