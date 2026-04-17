Miguel Yajure headshot

Miguel Yajure News: Inks minors deal with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 3:54pm

The Astros signed Yajure to a minor-league contract Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Yajure spent the previous two seasons pitching overseas in Japan. The 27-year-old has 19 regular-season games of major-league experience with the Yankees and Pirates across the 2020-22 seasons and will provide organizational pitching depth with Houston. Yajure has reported to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Miguel Yajure
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Yajure See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Yajure See More
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions Reviews
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions Reviews
Author Image
Jason Collette
October 22, 2022
Closer Encounters: 2022 Saves in Review, Part 1
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2022 Saves in Review, Part 1
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
October 12, 2022
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
April 3, 2022
Spring Training Job Battles: National League
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League
Author Image
Erik Halterman
April 2, 2022
MLB: Top 50 Prospects for 2022
MLB
MLB: Top 50 Prospects for 2022
Author Image
James Anderson
March 22, 2022