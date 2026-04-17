Miguel Yajure News: Inks minors deal with Houston
The Astros signed Yajure to a minor-league contract Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Yajure spent the previous two seasons pitching overseas in Japan. The 27-year-old has 19 regular-season games of major-league experience with the Yankees and Pirates across the 2020-22 seasons and will provide organizational pitching depth with Houston. Yajure has reported to Triple-A Sugar Land.
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