Mike Boeve News: Back in action for Biloxi

Boeve (shoulder) has gone 2-for-13 with a double, two walks and three runs in four games for Double-A Biloxi since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Boeve was shelved for the first month of the season while completing his recovery from the right labrum surgery he underwent last October, but he received the green light to rejoin Biloxi after making just one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He's been used exclusively as a designated hitter through his first five games this season, but Boeve is expected to eventually become an option at both corner-infield spots once he completes a throwing program.