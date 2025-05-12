Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Boeve headshot

Mike Boeve News: Back in action for Biloxi

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Boeve (shoulder) has gone 2-for-13 with a double, two walks and three runs in four games for Double-A Biloxi since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Boeve was shelved for the first month of the season while completing his recovery from the right labrum surgery he underwent last October, but he received the green light to rejoin Biloxi after making just one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He's been used exclusively as a designated hitter through his first five games this season, but Boeve is expected to eventually become an option at both corner-infield spots once he completes a throwing program.

Mike Boeve
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now