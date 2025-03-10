Mike Brosseau News: Cut from big-league camp

The Padres reassigned Brosseau to minor-league camp Monday.

Brosseau is expected to serve as organizational infield depth at Triple-A El Paso during the 2025 season. The 30-year-old previously saw big-league action in five straight seasons with the Rays and Brewers from 2019 through 2023, but he spent the entire 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level. Between stops with the Royals' and Mets' top affiliates, Brosseau slashed .263/.356/.417 with 15 home runs in 102 games.