Mike Burrows Injury: Hit by comebacker

Burrows was removed from his Grapefruit League start against the Mets on Saturday after getting hit by a comebacker, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Burrows was immediately taken out of the game after taking a 92-mph groundball off his lower left leg in the sixth inning. His removal may have been precautionary -- especially since he had already thrown 77 pitches -- though the Mets should provide more details on his status in the near future.