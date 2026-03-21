Mike Burrows headshot

Mike Burrows Injury: Hit by comebacker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Burrows was removed from his Grapefruit League start against the Mets on Saturday after getting hit by a comebacker, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Burrows was immediately taken out of the game after taking a 92-mph groundball off his lower left leg in the sixth inning. His removal may have been precautionary -- especially since he had already thrown 77 pitches -- though the Mets should provide more details on his status in the near future.

Mike Burrows
Houston Astros
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