Mike Burrows Injury: Hit by comebacker
Burrows was removed from his Grapefruit League start against the Mets on Saturday after getting hit by a comebacker, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Burrows was immediately taken out of the game after taking a 92-mph groundball off his lower left leg in the sixth inning. His removal may have been precautionary -- especially since he had already thrown 77 pitches -- though the Mets should provide more details on his status in the near future.
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