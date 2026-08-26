Mike Burrows Injury: Third rehab start on tap
Burrows (elbow) will make a third rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Wednesday's start should represent the final tune-up outing that Burrows requires before coming back from the 15-day injured list and potentially moving back into the Houston rotation. The 26-year-old righty has been exceptional during his first two appearances for Sugar Land, tossing nine scoreless innings while posting an 8:3 K:BB and giving up just four hits.
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