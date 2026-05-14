Mike Burrows News: Can't find groove in fifth loss

Burrows (2-5) took the loss Thursday against the Mariners, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Burrows was never quite able to settle in Thursday, getting ambushed for three runs in the opening frame before giving up two more in both the fourth and sixth innings. The 26-year-old right-hander served up a pair of home runs for the fourth time already this year, taking a big step back after yielding just five runs in his prior three starts (18 innings) to Thursday. Burrows will bring an underwhelming 5.72 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB over 50.1 frames into his next scheduled outing versus Minnesota.