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Mike Burrows News: Confirmed for second game of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Manager Joe Espada said that Burrows (lower leg) will start the Astros' second game of the season Friday against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Burrows was lifted from his final Grapefruit League start Saturday against the Mets after 5.1 innings and 77 pitches after being drilled in the lower left leg by a comebacker, but his removal was seemingly precautionary. The right-hander is stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload and should face no restrictions next weekend in what will be his Astros debut. Burrows pitched to a 3.94 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 96 innings with Pittsburgh last season, but after securing just two victories in his 19 starts, he should have a better chance at capturing wins in 2026 while he's backed by a stronger Houston offense.

Mike Burrows
Houston Astros
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