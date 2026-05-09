Mike Burrows News: Dazzles in second win
Burrows (2-4) picked up the win in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Reds, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.
In the right-hander's best performance of the season, Burrows survived a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the fourth inning unscathed, eventually leaving the mound after 98 pitches (62 strikes). Burrows has delivered back-to-back quality starts, his first two of the year, as he begins to shake off a rough start to his first campaign with Houston. He'll take a 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mariners.
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