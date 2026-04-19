Mike Burrows News: Falters late in no-decision

Burrows did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Burrows retired the first 14 batters he faced before unraveling with two outs in the fifth and ultimately being charged with four runs in the frame. What started as an encouraging step forward ended as his shortest outing of the season, and he's now allowed four earned runs or more in three of five starts. The 26-year-old will carry a 6.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings into a tough home matchup against the Yankees next weekend.