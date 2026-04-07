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Mike Burrows News: Gets little run support in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Burrows (1-2) took the loss against Colorado on Tuesday, pitching 5.1 innings during which he allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Burrows' big mistake was serving up a two-run homer to Willi Castro in the fourth inning. Aside from that, he scattered several hits but benefitted from two double plays and gave up just one additional run. However, Houston eked out just one run of support, sending Burrows to his second loss through three starts. The right-hander will carry a 5.63 ERA and 15:6 K:BB across 16 innings into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Mariners in Seattle.

Mike Burrows
Houston Astros
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