Mike Burrows News: Hit hard in Wednesday's loss
Burrows (2-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Astros fell 4-1 to the Twins, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.
The right-hander didn't get much support from the Houston offense, but Burrows also got hit hard as half the hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by Victor Caratini and Ryan Kreidler. It's the second straight start in which he's served up multiple long balls, and the fifth time in 10 outings on the season. Burrows will carry a 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB through 56.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come up next week during a road series against the Rangers.
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