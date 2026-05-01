Mike Burrows News: Logs quality start in loss
Burrows (1-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.
Burrows tossed five scoreless frames but was burned by a three-run home run in the third inning. While it marked his first quality start of the season, the 26-year-old has now surrendered eight long balls through seven outings. He owns a 5.97 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 37.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup at the homer-friendly Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Burrows See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 256 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 256 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers9 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Burrows See More