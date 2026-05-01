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Mike Burrows News: Logs quality start in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Burrows (1-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

Burrows tossed five scoreless frames but was burned by a three-run home run in the third inning. While it marked his first quality start of the season, the 26-year-old has now surrendered eight long balls through seven outings. He owns a 5.97 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 37.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup at the homer-friendly Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati next weekend.

Mike Burrows
Houston Astros
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