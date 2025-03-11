Mike Burrows News: Optioned to Indy

The Pirates optioned Burrows to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Burrows didn't see much success during his time in the Grapefruit League, giving up four earned runs in just five innings while striking out three batters and walking four. That being said, the 25-year-old held his own during his MLB debut last season, so the Pirates may be willing to promote him again in 2025 for a spot start or long-relief appearance.