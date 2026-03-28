Mike Burrows News: Roughed up in Houston debut
Burrows (0-1) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Astros fell 6-2 to the Angels. He struck out six.
Home runs by Josh Lowe in the second inning and Mike Trout in the fifth accounted for most of the damage off Burrows, who tossed 94 pitches (59 strikes) before getting lifted, It was an inauspicious Houston debut for the right-hander, who was acquired from Pittsburgh over the winter, but his workload was at least encouraging after Burrows worked 126 innings over 23 appearances (19 starts) between Triple-A and the majors in 2025. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come at home versus the Red Sox next week.
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