Mike Burrows headshot

Mike Burrows News: Sharp in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Burrows pitched two innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Cardinals, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out two.

It was an encouraging Astros debut for Burrows, who got the start against a St. Louis lineup that featured some projected Opening Day starters. Burrows, who joined Houston via trade in December, is coming off a solid rookie season with the Pirates, where he posted a 3.94 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 9.09 K/9 across 96 innings. The right-hander is expected to slot into the middle of a new-look Astros' rotation.

Mike Burrows
Houston Astros
