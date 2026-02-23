Mike Burrows News: Sharp in spring debut
Burrows pitched two innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Cardinals, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out two.
It was an encouraging Astros debut for Burrows, who got the start against a St. Louis lineup that featured some projected Opening Day starters. Burrows, who joined Houston via trade in December, is coming off a solid rookie season with the Pirates, where he posted a 3.94 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 9.09 K/9 across 96 innings. The right-hander is expected to slot into the middle of a new-look Astros' rotation.
